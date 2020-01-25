Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor: THESE looks from the day gone by are pure gold

Go all white or pull off a Frida Kahlo, these looks from yesterday simply can’t be missed. Check it out!

Fashion is a phenomenal thing. It is a creative medium that lets you portray your persona without having to speak a single word about it. And there is absolutely no denying that our beloved Bollywood celebs are eloquent at embodying their personas through their outfits. Be it promotional looks or red carpet events, the leading ladies of Bollywood always somehow manage to ace their fashion game and we are in total awe of them. All the stunning looks from yesterday were a treat for sore eyes so we took the liberty to curate them in a detailed list. Thank us later!

Although the cat is already out of the bag that Kangana Ranaut favours handwoven and traditional outfits more than anything, she does grace us with stunning boss lady looks! For promoting her movie Panga, she opted for a pale pink stripe pantsuit by Two Point Two Studio. The diva went down a different path this time by pairing her pantsuit with a bralette of the same fabric and showing off her toned midriff. The striped blazer had a quirky lapel detailing. Kangana completed her look with a pair of white open toe heels by Kurt Geiger. She opted out on any accessories at all and wore her locks in soft waves. We loved the fact that the Panga actress toned down and kept her skin bare. More power to minimalism!

An ode to the feminist artist, Frida Kahlo. To promote her movie Panga which talks about the unabashed beauty of being a woman, Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to the iconoclast Frida Kahlo. She opted for a floral ensemble by Torani and paired it with black block heels. She kept her locks straight and makeup minimal. What was unusual about this look was the ornate floral head piece that Kangana opted for. Is there a better way to embody Frida? We don’t think so.

For promoting her movie Malang, Disha Patani opted for a green polka print dress. The off-shoulder satin dress drenched in green polkas had a knot detailing at the waist and fabric flowing till the knees. She topped off her look with a pair of cream white gladiators. The diva side swept her soft, wavy locks and opted for chunky golden hoops. For her glam look, she outdid herself with perfectly done smokey eyes.

Disha Patani served us with yet another look as she stepped out to promote her soon to be released movie Malang. Aren’t we lucky! She paired her red faux leather jogger pants with a white cropped corset top by Danielle Guizio. The stunner topped off her look with a pair of creamish white boots. She let her tousled curls loose and opted for minimal makeup. She also adorned her neck with golden layered neck pieces. This look is a perfect example for a casual day out with your girlfriends!

Could she do it any better? We don’t think so. Malaika Arora opted for a sleek black one shoulder gown by Kalmanovich. The gown had puff sleeve detailing and a faux textured leather belt at the waist. She also carried a sea shell inspired pristine white clutch. For her glam look, she pulled back her hair in a sleek low ponytail and wore neutral makeup. What caught our attention were the huge square earrings the diva opted for to top off her look.

Jean Paul Gaultier dressed Sonam Kapoor for her first ever international red carpet event back in 2011 for Cannes. It was obvious that Sonam wasn’t going to miss the maestro’s last Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week. She opted for a black saree tuxedo designed by Gaultier himself. The tuxedo had a satin peak lapel detailing. She completed her look with a pair of black pumps. The Zoya Factor actress wore neutral makeup and a statement necklace by Amrapali Jewels. She middle parted her voluminous locks and pulled them back in a low bun.

There is no stopping this diva! Deepika Padukone opted for an all white look by Roksanda while among the Alps. She paired her white pants with an organza shirt with feather detailing and a bow at the neck. She layered her pristine white ensemble with a long white coat. As if she couldn’t have worn any more white the Chhapaak actress topped off her look with a pair of white pumps. For her glam look, she wore minimal makeup and a sleek bun. She also ornamented her look with a pair of statement pearl earrings.

We are walking away with ample inspiration after yesterday's looks. What about you? Which look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

