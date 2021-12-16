Deepika Padukone sports a pink ruffle Michael Cinco gown for the 83 International premiere: Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on a roll! Bollywood's sweethearts have kicked off the promotion of their upcoming film 83 in which they play husband and wife. The duo was spotted at the airport yesterday, dressed to the nines. Deepika opted for a two-tone ensemble by Joseph while Ranveer was his quirky self in an animal print jumper and red pants.

For the red carpet event in Jeddah, Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in a pretty pink gown by Michael Cinco. Styled by Shaleena Nathani for the event, she rightly picked out a gown by the Dubai-based designer while in the city. Her strapless pleated outfit featured a statement ruffle neckline with a plunging deep back. The figure-hugging fit-and-flare number featured opulent layers giving her outfit a mermaid-style look. A pair of elegant diamond earrings from Chopard were all she needed to accessorise this glamorous look.

The 35-year-old actress' makeup was clean as always, accentuating her sculpted face. Filled-in brows, flushed cheeks, loads of highlighter, neutral-tone lips and defined eyes ensured she looked glamorous. Her hair was styled back into a messy bun and a few face-framing tendrils elevated her look.

The star of the film, Ranveer Singh was styled by Eka Lakhani for the red carpet. He rocked a statement Gucci pantsuit in suede which featured bell-bottom pants. The actor sported nothing beneath his blazer except for a scarf by Saaksha and Kinni. Tan suede shoes, tinted sunglasses and a cowboy hat completed the actor's eccentric red carpet look.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's looks for the red carpet? Comment below and let us know.

