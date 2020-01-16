Deepika Padukone steps out in the city giving an ode to 70s retro fashion; Yay or Nay?

The 34 year old actor stepped out in the city in a beautiful black and white polka dot number

Fashion has always been an extremely important part of the Bollywood industry. Our B'Town actors have always been the face of fashion and style in our country and there's no denying that. Given the outburst of social media, our actors have found a direct medium wherein they can connect with their fans directly. Film promotions have also become another important medium wherein stars go beyond their on-screen image and put forth a side of their real personality and self. recently stepped out in the city for an event earlier today.

Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning as she donned a Paul and Joe number. She opted for a straight out of the 70s look with her polka dot number. Her floor length dress featured off-shoulder bouffant sleeves with a fit and flare silhouette. She styled her look with a black headband, black strappy heels, filled in brows, light smokey eyes, winged eyeliner small golden hoops. We love the vibrancy of the whole look and it definitely gives us major retro feels.

Deepika Padukone turned producer with the film Chhapaak. This bold film is directed by Talvar and Raazi fame director, Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak also sees Vikrant Massey playing an important role in the film and was released last Friday. The film has received a lot of critical acclaim and love from the audience.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's retro inspired look? Were you content with all her promotional looks for the film? Also, what is your review of Chhapaak? Comment below and let us know.

