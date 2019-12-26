Deepika Padukone is still in the Christmas mood as she dresses up like a modern day Santa in red; Yay or Nay?

The stunning Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is currently busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Chhapaak.

Fashion has always been an extremely integral part of our living and existence. However, the love for it seems to have grown many folds in the past few years. Unlike the West, Bollywood has always been the face of fashion in our country. The madness and alertness around this phenomenon around it grew immensely in the past decade as the new crop of actors made their way in the glamour and fashion industry. is one of the actors who has created an individualistic style in the industry which the people of the country have been loving immensely.

The stunning Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is currently busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Chhapaak. Deepika clearly was soaking up the Christmas vibes as she stepped out dressed in all red. DP opted for a relaxed pant suit featuring a single breasted oversized blazer teamed up with a pair of relaxed pants. She styled her look with a half up-half down hairdo, hoop earrings, multi-layered chains and red and white daddy sneakers. Nude lips with light brown smokey eyes completed her entire look. While we are all for the look and think that it looks powerful, those shoes are a big no for us.

Chhapaak is directed by Raazi director, Meghna Gulzar and co-stars Vikrant Massey. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's look? Are you liking her promotional wardrobe? Also, are you excited to see her as Malti in Chhapaak? Comment below and let us know.

