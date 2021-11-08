Deepika Padukone styled her VIBRANT athleisure look with mismatched pumps & we're taking notes: Yay or Nay?

When Deepika Padukone sports something, it instantly hits off and becomes a raging new trend. The Padmaavat actress is a huge fan of the athleisure trend and can't get enough of tracksuits, sweatshirts, leggings, sports bras and more and serves looks everywhere from airports to events. Giving us one more athleisure look, this time in a vibrant hue, DP styled it with heels!

The 35-year-old actress' go-to stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a picture of the actress looking trendy in a hot pink and red outfit from Adidas. Deepika sported a tshirt with scalloped alternating shades, tucked into matching joggers. At her waist, a matching jacket tied at her waist. With her sleeves rolled up it made for a comfortable and chic look. The most striking part about DP's outfit though, were her shoes. The diva sported a pair of pumps that matched well with her outfit. Making a strong case for mismatched styling one of her shoes was in a bright red shade while the other in a hot pink one to match both the shades in her outfit!

With her hair pulled back into her signature sleek ponytail, minimal glam with a flawless base, smokey eyes and brown lips, the actress who is all set to produce her first Hollywood film gave us lessons on styling with this unusual outfit that we think only she could have pulled off!

We love the actress' fuss-free yet trendy outfit. What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

