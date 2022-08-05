Deepika Padukone in a sweatshirt and cycling shorts shows the cool code to go monochrome; Yay or Nay?

Sweatshirts in the monsoon are obvious picks we look at as cosy-huggers. But, cycling shorts? Its name alone can bring the cool we need. Take Deepika Padukone's look for instance. Together, these can make way for some serious style love right now. Any shorts are heroes of warm-weather fashion but does it feel wrong to bring back or invest in some compliment-worthy ensemble? Here goes your reference for when the rain doesn't show up. Ideal for parading in style, warming up under the sun rays, catching brekkies, indulging athleisure activities and beyond.

To coordinate your next look to have some fun, go monochrome like the Pathaan actress who knows how to work wisely with classics. Give her some hues and outfits, she just makes it all look up to the minute. Last night after having attended an event in the city with a professional golfer and sibling Anisha Padukone, they soon headed to a restaurant in the city for dinner. The duo rocked black outfits, twinning just in time for Raksha Bandhan. Black is fabulous and stylish, we agree!

While Anisha was in casuals, Deepika picked out a sporty look. It looked chic and that's why we're here to shout it out to you. The 83 actress chose a plain and simple black oversized sweatshirt. This monotone ensemble featured a drop shoulders, ribbed crew neck, cuffs and hem. Her comfortably natty look included tight-fitted cycling shorts which bore triple stripes in white at the sides. What could be as better as white sneakers that stand the test of time? Adidas shoes for the win! She kept her look easy and colour-coordinated with a black tote bag. With her hair tied into a knotted low bun and matte makeup, she also made our world go round with her smile.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

