From Deepika Padukone to Taapsee Pannu: These girls really LOVE sequinned pants!

Throwing it back to the ‘90s? Nope, these ladies are bringing the disco era back and we love it.

When it comes to fashion, usually what goes around will always come around. Well, almost always. The bell-bottoms were that one silhouette which was huge in the disco era and we saw versions of it through the ‘90s and the early ‘00s. Then the skinny fit and low rise came about, and bell-bottoms were history. Now that most of the trends from back then are back, bell-bottoms came back too. The ease of the silhouette but also the way it could transform your body shape and help you feign an hourglass figure is what worked for them in this era. Along with the wide-legged pants, we saw a return of the straight cut and boot cut.

Our leading ladies got on this trend bandwagon but also gave the bottoms a special disco flair. Because honestly, you just cannot have too many sequins. So here are some happy (hippie?) celebs in some sequin bottoms and also a look at the three ways they style the pants.

With basics

This is my preferred way of styling these OTT pants. You could call this way safe, but this is also a way in which the pants would be the star of the show.

Sara Ali Khan gave the trend a holographic twist with her bronze sequin bell bottoms. The high waist gave her a taller frame and the black crop top kept the attention on her pants.

On the other end of the spectrum, took the gold and white combo up a notch. In this outfit by Leal Daccarett, she channelled Diana Ross for the day.

Matching-matching

Then there were those who matched their sequin bottoms to a sequin top. These ladies wore jackets and blazers which matched the sequins and that had its own vibe!

looked amazing in this green pantsuit by Monisha Jaising. The hue, the sequins and the slick back hair gave us a very ‘welcome to the ‘60s’ vibe.

Kiara Advani also gave the green sequinned look a whirl. In a deep neck, bow pantsuit by Cinq à Sept she really brought disco back. What is it with this colour and sequins though?

Colour match addition

Another way celebs have worn these pants is by colour blocking. So they match a jacket or a top to the colour of the pants but it is not sequinned. This gives a very casual and chic vibe to the whole ensemble. You could try this with a blazer too.

Athiya Shetty mixed the best of both worlds and wore this ensemble from BIAN. Her sequin pants were paired with a cropped denim jacket and a white basic tee The whole look was casual complete with white sneakers.

Totally feeling the shiny disco vibes. Are you?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×