Deepika Padukone takes her glam game to the next level in an edgy black ensemble; Yay or Nay?

's recent look in a black bralette top and baggy leather pants will surely leave you speechless. The star is known for her heart throbbing fashion choices and always brings something new, classy and trendy to the table, never disappointing the fashion pundits. Her recent dapper look at the film city saw her donning a quirky bralette top from Versace that's worth Rs 53,000 teamed with baggy black leather pants from Alexander McQueen. While the just thought of the cost of her ensemble itself is burning a hole in our pockets, the diva’s glamorous photos are melting our hearts.

Her luxe white silk top from Versace featured lace straps, a sweetheart neckline and the brand’s Trésor Pinstripe-print. With a lace hem, the top had an edgy sophistication that amplified the rockstar-like spirit of her dapper look. The Cocktail actress paired her chic top with trendy leather pants. Being a fan of baggy trousers, the diva opted for the breezy silhouette and spiced things up with metallic pumps from YSL. She looked dashing in her expensive top-notch look.

Complimenting her stunning OTT outfit, the diva’s makeup game was on point with a dewy base, glossy nude lips and black smokey eye makeup. Brushed up brows and neatly tied sleek bun added oomph to her breathtaking look. Her fierce and bold look lit up the internet and netizens went crazy complementing the diva’s impressive style.

We think Deepika’s luxe black look deserves a 10 on 10 and extra brownie points for her glam makeup. What do you say; Yay or Nay?

On the work front, she wrapped up shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film and also has a long line-up of projects including '83, Fighter, Pathan and The Intern where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan once again after Piku.

