Deepika Padukone takes us to the ‘Gehraiyaan’ of fashion with her classy promotional looks for the film

These days the fashion aficionado in me gets excited every time a new movie release announcement is made. Because new movies mean back to back promotional looks by celebrities who play their part in innovating and re-inviting new trends for the season. While few actresses' promotional looks carry elements or clues of the character they are playing on screen like Zendaya while promoting her Spidey movie, few focus on looking great and perfect for each show or event they are on. Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan promotion looks were the right mix of both and Shaleena Nathani proved is the best at her craft curating styles that were simply brilliant.

We saw multiple styles of bodysuits, halterneck and snazzy black looks as Deepika played along the lines of snazzy outfits that go in sync with the modern millennials and Gen Z milieu of today. Let’s dive deep into the Gehraiyaan of DP’s chic and trendy promotional looks of the film.

She kickstarted the promotions of her film in a hot red bodycon Milo Maria latex number. Her sensuous dress came with a halter neckline and a keyhole cut out at her neck. Bold burgundy lips, dark eyeliner and contoured cheekbones accentuated her look. She wore bright red pumps and left her hair open in beachy waves.

Next, we saw her looking fabulous in a David Koma's tangerine ribbed knit dress that entailed a thigh-high slit, asymmetric hem and eye-grabbing cut out details at the neck. Her backless, full sleeve number worth Rs. 48,300 was styled with gold double hoop earrings from Misho Designs and Magda Butrym tie-up black pointed-toe pumps. Matte skin makeup, peach pout and filled in eyebrows rounded off her look.

She yet again donned a David Koma number spicing it up with black velvet thigh-high boots. Her black and white geometric print blazer dress looked dope and edgy and she rolled up the sleeves and wore it without any top underneath elevating the glam quotient. Deepika’s monochrome look was given a pop of colour with her bright, glossy pink lips and baby pink shimmery eyeshadow. Her wet hairdo with a twist by stylist Amit Thakur deserved all the applause in making her style edgier!

Deepika Padukone always gets high on fashion. This look was edgy, luxe and dope! Her black mini faux-leather dress from Halpern featured an asymmetric shoulder line, cut-out detail at the waist and a ruched body fit silhouette. She teamed the look with matching lace-up heels from Magda Butrym and made a statement with her gold dangle chain earrings that grabbed all the attention!

Rocking hot trends of the season one after the other, the actress rocked yet another blazer dress in black by Alexandre Vauthier and left us speechless with her iconic ruby red lipstick and go-to sleek back bun. Chunky silver chain choker and black strappy stilettos complemented her structured blazer dress and her luxe class look.

With Gehraiyaan's promotions, Deepika upped her style game and this sultry look would be your proof! Clad in Alix Nyc's red bodysuit featuring a criss-cross halter neckline teamed with Levi's x Deepika Padukone's high-rise deep blue flared jeans, the diva showed to deck up with a modern edge without giving up on the comfort factor. Gianvito Rossi's pointed-toe white pumps and glam makeup completed her look.

Taking a break from vivid and racy colours, the actress next sported an all-white semi-formal look by Victoria Beckham. She teamed her body fit, partially unbuttoned shirt with high waisted wide-leg pants and tucked in stylishly and in a tip-top manner. Her side-parted waves settled neatly with soft beach waves, her skin all matte but a nude pink pout and thick eyebrows have us sold.

Rocking yet another David Koma number, Deepika looked absolutely stunning in her classy beige and black monogram printed midi dress. The bodycon number featured a deep V polo neckline with mesh border, sharp black lapels and half sleeves. Minimalistic accessories with half hoop statement gold earrings and black stilettos from Christain Louboutin sealed her look perfectly.

This is one of our favourite looks from the list that was put together so very well. The styling, perfect, the makeup, perfect, the hair, oh-so-chic, altogether capturing a very hot and casual chic vibe. Deepika’s Adidas X Ivy Park denim bodysuit teamed with printed denim joggers was styled sans accessories and was the perfect way to slay the denim on denim trend.

For the last promotional look before the film's release, Deepika stole our hearts in a racy and edgy look by Alex Perry. The 36-year-old styled a black bustier-style top with a neon green mini skirt and layered it over with a black structured latex blazer. Black lace-up heels from Magda Butrym, low messy bun and edgy makeup featuring highlighted skin, defined eyes smudged perfectly, filled-in brows and brown lipstick cut the picture perfectly!

What are your thoughts on Deepika’s ‘classy and racy’ promotional looks for Gehrayiaan? Which among them is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

