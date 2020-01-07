Deepika Padukone takes winter fashion to a whole new level and you need to see her look NOW

Deepika Padukone glams up in her cosy winter wardrobe and we cannot take ur eyes off the diva. Check it out

has been making sure to raise the bar high when it comes to her work front and movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani are enough proof of it. While she is clearly slaying when it comes down to her work, the actress has also made sure that she puts her best foot forward when it comes to everything beauty and fashion. From some of the most eye-catching red carpet look to impeccably styled airport attires, the Mastani of Bollywood is always making sure all eyes are on her.

Today, the 34-year-old diva lived up to this expectation and showed up in one of the most stunning winter ensembles. For a full day of Chhapaak promotions, the actress decked herself up in a knitted dress by Erdem. The sweater dress in the bright red hue bore black beaded embellishments all over. She then layered her sweater dress with a long, floral embroidered trench coat that rested on her shoulders. Adding to it, she styled the all-red ensemble with a pair of black mesh stockings and pointy pumps.

Ms Padukone then glammed up for the look with filled-in brows, smudged kohl, flawless base and a matte lip. She then parted her freshly cut lob sideways and gelled it back.

While there was so much going on with the ensemble, the look as a whole looked chic and stunning. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

