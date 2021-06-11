Deepika Padukone, Tara to Katrina Kaif: Romantic white off shoulder dresses PERFECT for your next date night

Nothing spells romance more than white outfits with ruffles, lace and an off-shoulder silhouette!

Since we've all been holed up at home, date nights have been pretty low key off late. Now that stepping out of home isn't taboo anymore, we're all set to go all out with our outfits, no matter how small the occasion.

Since we've been lounging in our pajamas and sweatpants for so long, we can't wait to wear dresses and get all glammed up again! And what better than a classic white off-shoulder dress to level up the romance?



Trust the reigning Queen of Bollywood to pull off any outfit with absolute ease. We love this structured white bodycon dress that bore an off-shoulder silhouette and a wavy hemline. Styled with white pumps and her hair styled to perfection, the diva looked her glamorous best in the minimal yet chic outfit.



For a promotional event, Alia Bhatt rocked a bodycon white dress with attached off-shoulder sleeves. The asymmetrical hemline and bright orange heels made for an unusual but fun and flirty look, perfect for a date night indoors.



All for ruffles and all things nice? Katrina Kaif's off-shoulder white dress with a ruffle hem and additional ruffle attachments, paired with classic white stilettos and her hair styled into glamorous waves, made for a romantic look for some much-needed downtime with bae.

Tara Sutaria

For a subtle yet glamorous look, take inspiration from Tara Sutaria's laser-cut white dress. Her off-shoulder bodycon number featured a mermaid-style silhouette and a high-low hem. Paired with animal printed sandals and her hair styled to perfection in the form of romantic waves and a fresh pink pout completed her look.



Want to go for a bolder look? We'd say, take inspiration from Anushka Sharma for that. The diva rocked a pristine white off-shoulder gown with a corset-style top and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned leg. The free-flowing chiffon material made it the perfect pick for a beach outing or a more formal event. Style your hair into romantic waves like the Pari actress did and accessorise with sky-high stilettos for a dramatic and bold look.

Sara Ali Khan

Not a fan of plain dresses and can't get enough of prints? Sara Ali Khan's off-shoulder ruffle polka-dot number is just right for you. To give this an additional quirky touch, the actor opted for hot pink stilettos and matching earrings. Pick out a similar outfit for a fun date night out!

Which diva's white off-shoulder outfit is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

