Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria: 7 divas who showed how to pretty up your outfit with pearl necklaces

Of the many things fashion has blessed us with, a few of us have found our unwavering love in accessories like the eternally beautiful pearls. Think of style icons like Audrey Hepburn and Princess Diana, they embraced these beauties weaved into necklaces and proved statements aren't difficult to be made with something as timeless and magical as pearls. Symbolic of regality, opulence and forever-soothing to look at, pearls can complement any ensemble wisely.

Your social calendar may have been loaded up with virtual invites, so whilst you focus on ready-ing your ensembles, we took the accessory department on our shoulders and brought an edit of pearls that will definitely take your overall look to new heights. Here are the Bollywood divas who showed how to nail a look with high style ft. pearl necklaces.

Madhuri Dixit

When it comes to desi style, it's impossible to compete with sarees. The Kalank actress' green and orange silk saree from Madhurya looked extremely gracious with Kishandas & Co.'s necklace that bore multiple tiny pearls in a grape-like design. The one you see in vineyards, yes, that Wowza sight. It also bore colourful precious stones that added to the mesmerising look.

Deepika Padukone

Don't want to sacrifice on making jaws drop? Turn to the Gehraiyaan actress to lead the hot-girl route. Dressed in Anamika Khanna's black coordinated set and a ruffled cape, we couldn't help but slide into a frenzy for pearls yet again. Those earrings and myriad necklaces crafted with micro to macro pearls, we loved the heavy dose of pearls here.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Half Girlfriend starlet has a knack for doing every look right. Especially the wedding guest style. Dressed in PadmaSitaa's gold and ice blue embroidered lehenga set, she dolled up extra with complimenting accessories like a fingering, kadas, earrings, and a chain. Minimal pearls, but look at how well these gel with other hues like green, gold, and purple.

Tara Sutaria

Gift yourself a striking gold look. Clad in an Indo-Western avatar, the Tadap star's Anamika Khanna outfit was as breathtaking as her gold and pearl choker necklace from Amrapali Jewels which was beautified with sparkly studs and pearls. Truly a fuss-free and attractive way to wrap up a Sangeet-appropriate look.

Nora Fatehi

The Kusu Kusu dancer's fashion choices are just too spot-on. And, even with ethnic style, she doesn't hold back from putting her best foot forward. She kept her glam elevated with Rukhmani Jaipur's saree and a two-layered pearl necklace bedecked with rubies and studs.

Janhvi Kapoor

The one who's always in every fashionista's books for her edgy style, the Roohi actress time and again brings the most spellbinding ethnic looks to the table. This Manish Malhotra ombre brocade saree looked its striking part with the velvet sleeveless blouse and the choker necklace decked with tiny cute pearls and green gemstones.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The ultimate fashion chameleon has approved of pearls way too many times. Meaning, these build a fail-safe look. Her Good Earth saree looked divine and with exquisite jewellery from Sunita Kapoor and Priya Ahuja on display, it's safe to say we can't have enough pearls. Look at how majestic these look when they sit neatly with the beautifully carved designs. Brides-to-be, take some notes, please?

