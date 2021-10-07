Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria to Alia Bhatt: 7 Festive outfits for Dussehra in the colour of the day - YELLOW

Today is the first day of Navratri and like each day is represented with a colour, this year the festival is starting with the colour yellow. This colour stands for happiness and brightness. On this day, Goddess Maa Shailputri is worshipped. Here we have our B-town divas giving us some festive outfit inspiration in the colour for today - YELLOW!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s bright yellow saree by Anamika Khanna is a great choice for Dussehra. It featured an ornate red scallop-edge border with intricate embroidery. She teamed the saree with a contrasting purple embroidered number with a deep back. The cap-sleeved blouse added a pop of colour to the look. Deepika accessorised the attire with oversized drop earrings, and matching chunky bangles.

Khushi Kapoor

To set yourself apart this Dussehra, opt for a glamorous yellow lehenga just like Khushi Kapoor. She shined as bright as the sun in a bright yellow lehenga from Netri Aggarwal. The outfit was decked in zari work and featured a sleeveless blouse with a high-waisted matching lehenga. The star kid completed the look with golden statement earrings and golden kadas.

Tara Sutaria

Yet another amazing lehenga that you can don this festival! Tara wore a sunshine yellow lehenga by designer Punit Balana. The detailed outfit featured a choli with intricate mirror work and embroidery on it while the lehenga was simple and only featured a detailed border at the hem. A couple of lateens hung loose from her waist and she sported the matching dupatta with a scalloped hem on her right arm. She sealed the look with a statement diamond choker.

Alia Bhatt

Opt for a radiant sharara set like Alia Bhatt. Alia chose an eye-catching yellow sharara set by Manish Malhotra cut from a lightweight chanderi fabric, her separates comprised an anarkali-style kurta and flared palazzos. It was decked in delicate tilla embroidery in gold threads on the yoke and on the hem of the sharara pants. The full sleeves and high neckline allowed her to ditch the jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor managed to set the internet on fire with her alluring ethnic look. Adorned in a vibrant yellow satin saree by Manish Malhotra, the actress looked like a happy ray of sunshine. The saree featured intricate zari work on the border and the blouse was decked in more intricate thread work, featuring elbow-length sleeves, a plunging back and scooped neckline. She accessoried the number with simple gold pearl drop earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stunning yellow saree is perfect for the occasion of Dussehra. The jubilant saree justified the less-is-more adage. The jarring yellow was adorned in muted stripes throughout the saree in brown and foil print with chevron border. The saree was teamed with a matching sleeveless chevron blouse. Bebo rounded off the look with kundan chandbalis and a simple bindi. She added on to the look with an indian-looking bun adorned with a gajra.

Kriti Sanon

A classic anarkali can never go wrong! Kriti was dressed in a floral printed anarkali set by Anita Dongre. The canary yellow set, which was dotted with white and pink blooms, came with churidaar pants and a matching dupatta featuring tassels, and a detailed design at the border. The Hum Do Hamare Do actress completed the look with statement rings, chandbalis and a comfortable pair of juttis.

Which actress’ yellow festive wear would you take inspiration from this Navratri? Let us know in the comments below.

