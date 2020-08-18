Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria: All the celebs who took a break from kurtas and sported chikankari sarees 

Chikankari kurtas are extremely popular and are a go-to for many. But celebrities are loving draping the material in saree form as well. Check it out!

One of the most comfortable fabrics that is also extremely flattering, is the chikankari material. The traditional embroidery style from Lucknow is a popular pick among Bollywood celebrities who like to keep it casual and trendy at the same time. Be it for special occasions or to ace the off-duty look, chikankari kurtas in pastels shades and even white, have been every diva's go-to outfit, from Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan.

Now, for a change in silhouette, celebrities are embracing the material but in a different form. Drapes are loved among almost all the ladies for sarees flatter every body type. Take a look at how celebrities have been sporting chikankari sarees as well.



Known for her love for all things ethnic, Aishwarya Rai looked glamorous in a white chikankari saree for an event. With her hair pulled back into a neat, centre-parted bun and a string of flowers securing her hair and statement earrings, she looked ravishing in the outfit.



Padukone is a huge fan of the Indian drape and wears it anytime she can. Deepika kept it elegant in a white chikankari saree with a scalloped hem that she paired with a v-neck tan blouse. Her hair was styled in her usual, favourite slicked-back manner and gold statement earrings completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

We couldn't take our eyes off Karisma Kapoor who looked ethereal in a lovely cream chikankari saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. A full-sleeve blouse, thick, embellished borders and minimal mirrors were part of her stunning outfit. With her hair pulled back into a neat bun and a rosy glow, safe to say nobody sported the saree, as well as Lolo did.

Tara Sutaria

The Marjaavaan actress also hopped on the bandwagon as she donned an elegant white chikan saree with a thick gold border. She styled this with statement gold earrings and bracelets. Her voluminous locks were left loose and styled into neat waves, ensuring she looked glamorous.

Jonas

Trust the Desi Girl to have given us one of the most glam desi looks. She sported a creamy white chikan saree on the red carpet of an event. She kept it simple and only accessorised with a classic gold watch and mangalsutra. Her blouse featured golden embellishments and sequins for a glittery, glam look.

Which actress' chikankari saree do you like best? Comment below and let us know.

