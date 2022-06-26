Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

We're here to stay faithful to glamour, come the gloomiest or brightest day. Our days are now packed with rains that know no bounds just havoc but why let it impact our style? Thanks to our everyday fashionistas also referred to as celebrities who shed light on this concept by delivering looks on looks. On the red carpet or off, their spree of slay is something to watch for when in doubt. From Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor, check out how your favourite girls dressed up this week.

Kriti Sanon

It's always a pretty day with pink. It's exactly what the Bachchhan Paandey actress suggests. Styled by Sukriti Grover in House of Amen's one-shoulder mini bubblegum dress, it looked cute with ruffles, ruched detail, and perfectly accessorised with hoop earrings, stacked rings, and Christian Louboutin slingback pumps. Ready for a party or date? For both sounds good.

Deepika Padukone

Off she jetted off to Madrid in style, say twice! She rocked the monotone trend in a tangerine shirt and straight-fit denim. The Gehraiyaan actress kept it cool with high-top white sneakers and black sunnies. Her next travel look was painted all black with Levi's tank top, mom-fit jeans, a long knitted sweater, and Chelsea boots.

Tara Sutaria

Boho babe! Keep it sexy up top and bottom too in The Ikat Story by Chandni Sareen’s co-ordinated set. Put together by Meagan Concessio, the Ek Villain Returns actress rocked a bralette-style top with a halter-neck detail and high-waisted pants. This was further styled with pointed-toe boots, bangles, jhumkas and a nose pin.

Janhvi Kapoor

Ravishing in red! She said yes to the strappy Alexandre Vauthier dress along with her stylist Chandini Whabi. This deep-back ensemble entailed rhinestones and asymmetric ruffled hem which looked top-notch. With matching thigh-high boots, the 25-year-old looked like a stunner.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

We're metallic for you! Hit a party when you want to look OTT and yet classy. The Nikamma actress was styled by Mohit Rai in Yasmine Hawa Couture's strapless gown which entailed a ruched bodice, a thigh-high slit, and flared pleated skirt. Her look was sealed off with strappy stilettos, stacked hand accessories, and a necklace.

Ananya Panday

Life's always a party when you have an outfit so stellar. The Liger actress opted for a coordinated ruched skirt and a corset strappy top with a plunging neckline. She headed to Khushi Kapoor's party with a chain-link bling necklace and a black clutch.

Malaika Arora

The season of anoraks is back but make it look chicer. Pictured at the airport with beau Arjun Kapoor, Mala took off to Paris to celebrate her man's birthday. She wore a Christian Dior jacket as a dress that had the luxury brand's oblique motif, a zip neckline, multiple pockets, full sleeves, and a hoodie. To round off her look, she chose black glossy combat boots and a Louis Vuitton tote bag.

Kiara Advani

Looks like the JugJugg Jeeyo actor had a week dedicated to white ensembles. From the House of CB corset midi dress to the co-ordinated ivory indo-western look to this Self-Portrait ribbed knit crop top, she's left us to be a fan of these ensembles. As seen here, Lakshmi Lehr made her nail her look in a Victorian-style top and styled it with pastel pink trousers and hot pink pointed-toe pumps. You can't look more date-ready than this.

The Kapoor Girls

Khushi Kapoor is back in the bay and has bid adieu to her shoot for The Archies movie. Her return called for a party and cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi rocked super bling mini dresses. The Bedhadak actor wore a strapless Itrh dress while the Good Luck Jerry actress chose a pink embellished dress with a cowl neck and so did Khushi.





And, your vote goes to? Let us know in the comments below.

