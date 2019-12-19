Deepika Padukone is a treat to sore eyes in a floral Sabyasachi saree; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone makes a stunning statement in a floral saree by Sabyasachi and we cannot take our eyes off her. Check it out

has undeniably been one of the most loved Bollywood actresses. From her work in movies like Padmaavat to Piku to Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, she has clearly aced it all. Not just at her work front, but the actress has also made sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion. Promotional events to the International red carpets or even the airport, she has always made sure to put in that little more effort to her looks.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress made a gorgeous statement in a floral saree by Sabyasachi. The stunning nine-yard drape was a flowy one with roses in cream printed over it. She draped the saree around a sleeveless blouse in the same red hue. While the saree was enough to steal the show, the actress accessorised the look with diamond dangle earrings by the designer.

The Bajirao Mastaani actress styled her look in her signature sleek low bun. Her floral saree was then accompanied by fresh roses that served as the perfect accessory for the low bun. Adding to it, Ms Padukone glammed up for the night with soft smokey eyes, flawless base, loads of highlighter and a neutral-toned lip.

We are absolute fans of the look and clearly cannot take our eyes off her! What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

