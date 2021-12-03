Deepika Padukone turns up the heat in an all black Sabyasachi saree redefining sheer elegance; Yay or Nay?

We can’t thank Shaleena Nathani enough for her brilliance in styling up Deepika Padukone. The celebrity stylist exactly knows how to break the monotony of trends and bring forth a look that makes our jaws drop. It need not always be in flamboyant colours or fancy fabric with heavy detailing but just a plain black saree can do the magic and Deepika just slayed it! For a talk show, the 83 actress decked up in a stunning Sabyasachi saree and stole our hearts.

Her all-black sheer saree was teamed up with a high neck, full sleeve solid black blouse and a broad black leather belt featuring the Bengal tiger logo of the brand from edition 1.2 by Sabyasachi Accessories. The organza saree from Sabyasachi Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection featured a luxe flowy silhouette and black embroidered floral detail throughout the border. She teamed it up with black heels and kept the look monochromatic. Ditching heavy-duty jewellery, Deepika opted for a minimal look with crystal-studded earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery. Her makeup complemented her ‘less is more’ look very well with nude lips, mascara laden eyelashes, lined upper lids and brown eyeshadow. She styled her sleek hair in a side-parted style and sealed the look perfectly.

Her elegant look can be perfect for a cocktail party where you can look trendy in a traditional drape. Fans loved her sheer saree look and her love, Ranveer Singh commented on her post, 'DATH hi hog’yiiii' along with several love-struck emoticons. We think Deepika killed it! What do you say; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

