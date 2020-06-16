Deepika Padukone used as a ‘prop’ on a magazine cover? Diet Prada scrutinises racist behaviour by Vogue

Conde Nast has been under continued scrutiny regarding the racism faced by employees over the years. Diet Prada looks back at all the insensitive remarks made by Vogue over the years.

The ongoing Black Lives Matter protests have thrown light on severe issues like racism and scrutiny towards black employees and people of colour. While people started out protesting for the death of George Floyd for the racism and violence caused by police, it has now turned into a much greater movement. One of the biggest civil rights movements in history, the BLM has also thrown light on a lot of topics that went undiscussed and a lot of brands whose racist behaviour was kept under the sheets.

Diet Prada, the infamous fashion watchdog is trying its best to throw light on the brands and fashion biggies who have been called out for racism on multiple occasions. While things were silent and buried during those times, this time around, it has definitely turned into a point of conversation.

The fashion watchdog threw light on the on-going conversation regarding the racist activities carried on by Vogue. While a lot of black employees came forward and talked about their struggles, a company-wide email was sent out apologizing for the same. Later came the time when people speculated Vogue’s Editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour’s impending resignation which was then clarified and denied in a town hall meeting.

Amid all this, Diet Prada also threw light on some of the most controversial movements from American Vogue’s history. While calling out for ‘cultural appropriation, using POC (people of colour) as props and glamorization of white privilege’, Diet Prada took the controversial movements and displayed a thoroughly researched post.

The post threw light on the insensitivity faced over the year with big names like Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, LeBron James, Scarlett Johansson, Irina Shayk and many more on their list. One such cover discussed on the post was the April 2019 issue. The post read, ‘In celebration of global talent, the issue championed “the new center, which is everywhere and nowhere at once.” Despite Vogue’s intentions, it was glaringly obvious that in this new center, white women were still at its center. Actresses of colour like Adesua Etomi and were pushed to the side, serving more as props for white actresses like Scarlett Johansson and Vanessa Kirby’.

What are your thoughts about this? Do you think people of colour were used as props? Let us know in the comments section below.

