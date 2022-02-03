Deepika Padukone in Victoria Beckham's shirt & trousers has us rooting for a monochrome game: Yay or Nay?

It's Thursday, and if you're counting down the days until the weekend, we've got something that will instantly lift your spirits and may have you ready to dole out a dashing look tomorrow. If you're a regular office goer who enjoys a good fashion game, we understand that you don't want to look the same every day, and we've got an answer to 'how to break the rut right'. They say that shirts and trousers are classic and that the best way to curate a look is with styling that does not break the look.

Let's get you to walk the jaw-dropping lane with Shaleena Nathani's latest outfit choices for Deepika Padukone as the starlet is out promoting Gehraiyaan. The 36-year-old took the monochrome leap in vanilla hue from Victoria Beckham. The 70s style shirt entailed double pockets at the front and with buttons partially unbuttoned, it sat as a V-neck. With its sleeves rolled up and the ensemble tucked in stylishly and in a tip-top manner, we love how the look bore no hint of disappointment as her pointed-toe pumps swore by a wow-worthy play. This was teamed with wide-leg pants coloured the same as her shirt. We can't get enough of how those pleats on her bottoms added to a satisfactory charm. The high-waist number can be your go-to in summer, it'll make comfort your first favourite word followed by sophistication.

Here's the stunning catch. Most of us play safe with accessories and stick to studded earrings or mini hoops. But, DP believes that we should leave these behind and switch up our formal look with gold drop earrings. Skip the minis, go for the ones that make you look fashionable. Her side-parted waves settled neatly with soft beach waves, her skin all matte but a nude pink pout and thick eyebrows have us sold.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

