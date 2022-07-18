Deepika Padukone's airport style looked the coolest in a casual outfit and Louis Vuitton bag; Yay or Nay?

Jumpers are here, folks! Time to withstand chills, it's back on the staying-power track and it's looking classic and so chic. With monsoon, all that rightly springs to mind are warm outfits and fashion fiends, you're in luck again! Deepika Padukone was photographed at the Mumbai airport this morning and she looked so put-together. Do you notice what she did here? Get ready to get hooked to a cozy look and work it on repeat this season because the rains are going nowhere anytime soon.

The Gehraiyaan actress brought an ensemble forward that most of us would never get bored of investing in. Let's call it a shirt, to be precise, a white shirt that looks like a team when paired with anything. You have summer to thank for which unapologetically made you ease up and turn to comfy, oversized shirts over and over again. The 36-year-old chose an almost monotone code with her topwear which featured a ribbed ivory jumper with a side slit that Deepika rocked over a white shirt. Not all jumpers are made equally and we understand well, this is the chicest out there!

With sleeves rolled up and the collared number kept untucked, the 83 actress sealed off her casual look with blue mom jeans. Continue to work the look super easy with shoes that match and a Louis Vuitton Loop handbag. Deepika masked up and styled her hair into a low ponytail. Her makeup included eyebrows filled-in, kohl-rimmed eyes, and that subtle touch of eyeshadow just nailed it.

