Deepika Padukone's THIS Cannes outfit was lost and nowhere to be found reveals her stylist Shaleena Nathani

Fashion has become an extremely integral part of today's day and culture. Our favourite celebrities do not leave any stone unturned when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward. One of the most prestigious platforms in the World has to be the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, where the big wheels and the elite crowd marks their presence. Preparations are quite elaborate for this particular event and our favourite stars always try to push the envelope and present us with something much grander than the last time.

is a global renowned actress now. Her appearances are highly anticipated and given that she is gifted with the most perfect body, Padukone pulls off literally any and everything. However, it takes a village to make the diva look glamorous the ways she does and many a times you also have to race against fate. Pinkvilla recently met with Deepika's personal stylist and the supremely talented, Shaleena Nathani. She shared with us an incident which literally had us off our chair and by her own confession, is her favourite story.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

We all remembered when the Om Shanti Om actress took over the World wearing her pink avant-garde Ashi Studio dress and waving to the crowd who was waiting to see a glimpse of her. Did you know that the outfit was 'lost' during the shipping? Well, yes. Here's Shaleena narrating the story. "This is my favourite story," she starts off. "The Ashi dress that she wore to Cannes. We landed and the dress was missing. We didn't know where the dress was. We were flying from New York to Cannes and we had a stopover in London. I think the minute I landed in London I switched on my phone and I got a call from the designer saying that we don't know where the dress is, we've lost it. Apparently, the shipping company has lost it. I just didn't know how to react."

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The key as it is said is always to try and be positive and that's what Nathani did. "I usually try to be positive and I tried doing that in this situation. Of course we had a backup but then it is a backup and it is not as great as the main outfit. Anyway, the outfit arrived and we then decided to wear it on the second day. After looking at Deepika's pictures wearing that outfit we are only glad that the outfit reached and they made it.

