Deepika Padukone's earrings are ALWAYS her statement accessory: 7 pairs that we want to steal from her

The actress, who is today considered as one of the most stylish in Bollywood, swears by her earrings that make for statement accessories. Here are all the earrings we loved!

is today the highest-paid leading lady in Bollywood. She has time and again proved that she knows how to act, dance, talk about social issues, mental health issues and so much more. She is an icon and rightly so!

Every time the actress steps out, she makes a statement. Ever look of hers seems well put-together and she knows how to carry them off extremely well. One thing that always completes Padukone's ootd though, are her earrings. They seem to always catch our eye and steal the show, making the outfit even more glamorous and uplifting it further. Take a look at some of our favourite earrings that the diva has sported that makes us want to raid her accessory drawer!

For an event, DP accessorised her bright yellow Sabyasachi saree with a pair of lavish gold earrings that reached her shoulder. This made for an OTT look and made everybody stop and notice her statement accessories!

Not just gold, she manages to carry off diamonds too, exceptionally well! This pair of diamond earrings were well highlighted against her black outfit and smokey eyes.

Making a strong case for bright colours, DP accessorised her multicolour saree with dangling turquoise blue earrings with gold detailing on it, making for a statement look against her colourful dei look.

For her next killer look, Padukone elevated her look with bold ice blue grand earrings layered with multiple diamonds, making for one of the most glamorous looks yet. With her hair pulled back into a neat bun, it brought forward and highlighted her earrings.

For yet another glamorous statement look, she accentuated her white saree with bold diamond earrings layered with polki, to add to her glam look. Again, with her hair pulled into a sleek bun, we got a clear view of the ear-candy.

To match her purple outfit, the diva picked heavy earrings with turquoise stones engraved in silver metal, that further elevated her already glam look.

For her Haldi ceremony, Deepika picked out an orange bandhani dupatta. She paired this with statement chaandbali earrings with pearl detailing, that added grandeur to her entire look.

We absolutely love all the glamorous earrings the diva has sported so far and are taking inspiration from them this festive season.

Which one is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

