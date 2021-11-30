Deepika Padukone's Faraz Manan embroidered saree is the perfect pick for this wedding season: Yay or Nay?

Always on-point with her looks, Deepika Padukone has never been one to let us down with her outfits and makeup. Anything the actress wears becomes an instant trend. Her stylist, Shaleena Nathani has truly figured out how to tap into what not only looks best on the star but also has an appeal to her audiences and fans.

Leaving us awestruck with a new look, Deepika Padukone went back to her roots in a glamorous gold saree by Faraz Manan. The Pakistani designer's creation in a cream hue with silver detailed embellishments was draped to perfection on the actress. The blouse matched the drape that swept the floor and featured a scalloped hem. She paired this regal cream and gold number, two of her go-to favourite colours for desi ensembles, with a statement emerald necklace and matching earrings.

Making a strong case for the slick-back hairdo, DP rocked a low sleek bun that gave us a full view of her glamorous makeup. Smokey black heavy kohl-lined eyes that brought out the chocolate brown in them, filled-in brows, heavy mascara, glossy neutral lips and highlighted cheekbones to give her a regal look.

We loved Deepika Padukone's glamorous avatar in this opulent saree. Her makeup too perfectly complemented the whole outfit. What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

