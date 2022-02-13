Deepika Padukone goes chic max with Louis Vuitton's Damier Azur co-ord set & Capucines bag: Yay or Nay?

Winter fashion defined love to us in myriad ways from trench coats and boots. Biding goodbye to this season that ringed in cosy comfort vibes is a difficult one because spring is all set to make a mark. This definitely calls for a new style game but things just got complicated with this reference we have for you today. Saying an official goodbye to winter outfits may be a task now, there is really nothing more fabulous than this look.

The Gehraiyaan starlet, Deepika Padukone may have blown your hearts for good with her acting deft that takes less than a minute to put anybody in the character's shoes for it is so real and on-point. Have you ever wondered what is it like to tap into her style diaries and replicate her looks? The 36-year-old does no standard looks just statement-making ones. Her latest for her movie promotions can have you drip in chicness as no other look can. Ah, time to dream up a luxe look, we say! Stylist Shaleena Nathani has been creating beyond five-star worthy looks with this starlet and this Louis Vuitton look is a must-see. Going all-out with glam is a mindset and this look will surely help!

The stylist picked out a cropped trucker jacket made with denim and Damier Azur motif spread all over. The checkered print number in ivory and black looks completely natty with flap pockets at the front. This full-sleeved number was clubbed with an A-line mini skirt that matched alluringly.

DP's coordinated set looked hotter with the tucked-in white crew-neck tee that had a mini silver chain attached to the neckline. Her entire outfit was complemented with gold hoop earrings from the Paris-based fashion house, ah the logo looks classy. The 36-year-old's look warmed up with a pop of red, thanks to the Capucines MM handbag crafted with taurillon leather and suede beige boots. See those socks? That's an unconventional pull. Socks look good better not just with your sneakers and kicks, here's proof. She chose a monochromatic makeup look and her hair was tied into a top bun. Pretty and a glorious look indeed!

