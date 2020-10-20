Deepika Padukone's layered necklace to Shraddha Kapoor's hoop earrings: 5 Accessory trends that are HOT now

The right way to instantly glam up your look is to accessorise the right way. Check out the 5 accessory trends that look great both virtually and in real life.

With the oncoming of winter, while we're getting our warmer clothes out, making them look great is also essential. There is no better way to elevate a look than to accessorise. Be it simple rings for a minimal look or stacked on jewels for an OTT look, we bring to you the hottest accessory trends that are on every celebrity's radar right now. Check them out!

Choker

For a minimal statement accessory, nothing works better than a choker. It gives off an edgy rocker/chic look and is available in both western and ethnic styles to act as the perfect accessory to compliment any outfit.

The bold gold piece

Be it in the form of a bracelet or necklace, this statement gold piece adds the finishing touch to literally any look. It is minimal while being glamorous enough in just equal amounts. Take inspiration from Kundra on how to style it beneath a pantsuit for a boss lady look!

Stacked up necklaces

One of the biggest accessory trends that has been ruling the industry, is the stacked-up necklace trend. Everybody from Hailey Bieber to Tara Sutaria and have sported it multiple times, serving for adequate inspiration on how it's done!

Hoop Earrings

Another trend that will possibly never go out of style and is a current favourite among literally every celebrity today, are hoop earrings. No matter what the shape or size, every celebrity has a select favourite few they just can't do without and need no occasion to sport them.

Stacked up rings

Another minimalist trend that doesn't seem to go out of style, are rings stacked up together. Pick out different shapes and sizes in the same tone and adorn your fingers with this fuss-free trend that looks minimal but chic at the same time.

