Deepika Padukone's look from Met Gala or Cannes; Which one gets your VOTE?

Deepika Padukone has made stunning appearances in some mega events like the Met Gala and Cannes. Let us know in the comments section regarding which look of the actress did you love the most.
23143 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 05:37 am
Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most popular and stunning divas of the Bollywood film industry. Apart from her spectacular acting skills, the actress is also known for her impeccable style sense and sartorial fashion choices. The way in which she walks with style and perfection at every event and occasion surely serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls out there. Here, we will be talking about Deepika’s look from two events – the Met Gala and Cannes.

We all surely remember the Chhapaak star’s look from Met Gala 2019 when she channeled her inner Disney princess in the form of her outfit. She wore a custom-made pink lurex jacquard that was embellished with minute 3D pieces. Deepika also opted for an Audrey hairdo that perfectly matched her look for the day and wore a matching hairband along with it to give it a more regal look. And of course, her makeup game was on point that acted like an icing on the cake.

Check out the picture below:

Now, coming to her look from Cannes, Deepika decided to play with monochrome art as she wore a black and white gown for one of the screenings in the mega event. She wore a custom-made Dundas couture with dramatic shoulders and a large bowtie on the front to give it a more sartorial feel. The actress opted for a high-end ponytail and dewy makeup that perfectly got along with her outfit of the day.

Check out the picture below:

So now, let us know in the comments section regarding which look of Deepika Padukone did you like the most.

