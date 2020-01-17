Deepika Padukone's love affair with Sabyasachi knows no bounds; Wears same Banarasi saree in different colours

The actress seems to have loved the Banarasi printed Sabyasachi saree so much that she wore it twice in different colours! Check it out.

seems to have a never-ending love affair with ethnic outfits. Be it churidaars, anarkalis or her every-favourite, sarees, the actress wears these outfits at every possible occasion. She also never seems to skip out on an occasion to sport outfits by her favourite designer - Sabyasachi Mukherjee, known for his detailed outfits and excellent craftsmanship.

For the promotions of her latest film, the actress wore the designers' outfits quite a few times. An outfit that stood out though, was a Benarasi silk saree in a peacock green colour. This was draped over a black full-sleeve high-neck floral blouse that she draped with a peacock green saree with a thick gold border. She styled this look with her signature messy bun, smokey eyes, filled-in brows a jadau heavy neckpiece and chunky earrings.

But this was not the first time the actress donned the print! Back in 2018, Deepika and her family headed to Delhi to support her father, Prakash Padukone as he received an award at an event. For this, Deepika picked out a dusty pink Benarasi saree with gold embroidery and a thick gold border on it. She draped this over a half-sleeve blouse in the same shade and styled her look with round studs while her hair was pulled into a sleek bun and parted in the side.

Clearly, Deepika loved the print so much that she just had to have both the colour options of the same piece, proving that she is just like us!

What are your thoughts on Deepika's love for the Sabyasachi printed saree? Which outfit do you have the same two pieces of? Comment below and let us know.

