Deepika Padukone's love for sarees is limitless: ALL the times she proved nobody looks as good in the drape

Deepika Padukone has an undying love for sarees of every kind. Check out her 10 best saree looks.

is undoubtedly one of the best actresses of the country. The diva today, is not just an actress but also a producer and is not afraid to take up new challenges and make a stand when she needs to. To look as phenomenal as she does, the Chhapaak actress works it out in the gym to ensure she stays in shape. While she is known for her kitty of diverse roles, the actress doesn't hesitate from diversifying her closet either. Whether it comes to dresses, pantsuits, salwaars or sarees, she pulls off everything with equal ease and grace.

One outfit that the actress who will next be seen in 83 opposite is obsessed with, are sarees. And seems like nobody quite sports sarees the way Deepika does! Check out her best looks so far:

In an ivory white and cream number - the iconic colour palette by the designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Deepika Padukone looked nothing short of royalty. The red and gold blouse added a splash of colour to the clean palette.

For Deepika Padukone, classics are enough to do the trick. In yet another white number by Rahul Mishra, the actress paired with it a neutral tone blouse. With her hair pulled up into a lose chic bun, safe to say Deepika looked her elegant best.

But it is not just whites that Padukone is fond of - she looked phenomenal in a red and gold silk saree by Raw Mango. The silk number brought out her south Indian roots in the bright number.

Deepika is also very in touch with her roots and loves to wear silk sarees. Case in point, this green silk saree with a thick gold border that she paired with a contrasting green full-sleeve blouse. A statement gold neckpiece and earrings completed her traditional look.

A colour that is extremely flattering on the actress, is the rani pink shade. The lovely pink number looks extremely flattering on her skin tone. Complete with kohl-eyes and her hair up in a bun with flowers over it, Deepika looked no less than a desi girl in the outfit.

Coming back to bright shades, Deepika Padukone looked flawless in a yellow saree with a scalloped hem and loads of bright embroidery and mirror work. The contrasting colours complimented each other well though!

An ardent lover of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creations, she picked out a black cocktail saree. The blouse showed a hell-lot of skin that featured a deep v-cut. She looked incredibly tall and beautiful in the ethnic outfit and we doubt anybody else would be able to carry off the gutsy look.

Which of Deepika Padukone's sarees is your favoruite? Comment below and let us know.

