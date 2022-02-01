Deepika Padukone's minimal black slip dress is perfect for a date night this Valentine's Day: Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone always manages to make heads turn no matter where she's headed. The actress will next be seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. DP has been giving some of the most fiery looks while promoting her film. From bodycon dresses to blazer dresses, she's shown us how to sport it all. Last night, the actress took a break from promotional activities and stepped out for dinner with friends.

For her intimate dinner, the 36-year-old who has proved time and again that no outfit is too experimental for her, kept it simple and minimal in a classic black slip dress with a deep, plunging v neckline. The black straight-cut number ended just below her knees and showed off her slender frame.

The Piku actress who is quite fond of accessories, went sans them for her dinner last night. A pair of classic black pumps and simple gold hoop earrings completed Padukone's simple yet formal look for a night out.

Deepika's makeup was as simple and effortless as her outfit. Her cropped hair parted to one side and styled into easy waves, filled-in brows, basic eyeliner and neutral-tone brown lips ensured she looked her glamorous best.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we think Deepika's simple black slip dress is perfect for a date night out with bae. It is romantic, simple yet sexy. You can jazz things up by accessorising with a few statement gold accessories like a layered, stacked-up necklace and some chunky bracelets.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's look?

