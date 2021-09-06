Deepika Padukone's Payal Khandwala pleated saree is the PERFECT fit for a festive wardrobe: Yay or Nay?

Bollywood's favourite leading lady, has showcased her signature style time and again. The diva can't get enough of the sleek hairdo that she loves to pair with her desi outfits. Giving us inspiration for the upcoming festive season, she sported a pleated contemporary Payal Khandwala saree to make for yet another show-stopping look.

The Chhapaak actress made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC earlier this week and looked radiant as always in her traditional avatar. For the appearance, the 35-year-old actress who is all set for her next Hollywood film was styled by her personal stylist Shaleena Nathani. She picked out a pastel-hued pleated saree by designer Payal Khandwala, which was made from organza material. The outfit bore shades of powder pink and pastel green as well and The Intern star picked out a high-neck yellow blouse to complete this look. The outfit, priced at Rs. 19,800 only was the perfect pick for a contemporary yet traditional look.

In true DP style, she was all glammed up with a centre-parted sleek hairdo, loads of highlighter, filled-in brows and neutral-tone lips. A dab of mascara enhanced her doe eyes and she opted for teal-hued earrings to accessorise this look.

We love how elegant Ms Padukone looked in the outfit that is the perfect pick for a contemporary yet traditional look. It makes for the perfect pick for the upcoming festive season.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's Payal Khandwala saree? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady from the week gone by?