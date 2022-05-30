Deepika Padukone's return from Cannes 2022 shows a cool style served in a pantsuit and Louis Vuitton bag

It's the month end as we all know it. Translates to? The shopping spree needs to kickstart as salary day is around the corner. As summer is still so fresh and so are your work meetings, let's get you to shape your style around pantsuits. If stellar can be defined to you any better, this is a great place to start as we took a reference from Deepika Padukone's recent airport look. The 83 actress is back from the Cannes Film Festival. Oh girl, did she dial up a glamour without a miss?

From Louis Vuitton's red gown, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's black and gold sequin saree to Richard Quinn's strapless floral printed dress and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory ruffle saree, Deepika Padukone and her team was up to lots of fashion and beauty drama.

The 36-year-old returned to Mumbai from the French town and it was all about a pastel green set. The assignment to slay continued as she rocked a co-ordinated blazer jacket with a notched lapel and double pockets. With its sleeves rolled up to look fly, this was teamed with straight-fit trousers and a white tank top. The code was sporty and max cool, the Padmaavat actress had an A+ travel look put out.

Behind every modish look, there's a Deepika and her stylist, Shaleena Nathani we guess. Look at her accessories, on-point! We see Louis Vuitton's Dauphine bag with a leather strap, ah, it's her new family so the love stays strong. She also rocked black oversized sunnies, gold hand accessories and white sneakers. The starlet's hair was styled into a middle part and her lips had a neutral-toned lipstick.

