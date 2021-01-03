Deepika Padukone's sandy tone airport outfit with Ranveer Singh costs almost Rs 10 LAKH and we are in AWE

While heading out of the city to bring in the new year with Ranveer Singh and her family, Deepika Padukone opted for a sandy hued outfit to keep warm. Here are all the details of her super-expensive look.

and are keeping their space from the limelight right now. The actress made headlines and sent waves across the country as she left her fans and followers in despair after deleting all her Instagram posts just before the new year and sprouting up again with a voice note on positivity.

Before she brought in the new year, she was spotted with Ranveer Singh, heading out of the city as they twinned in sandy hued outfits and struck a pose for the paparazzi that followed. Little did we notice the finer and extremely expensive details of DP's chic airport look.

Deepika re-wore her basic Zara neutral-toned separates and topped it off with an oversized Max Mara Cashmere Labbro coat that costs around 6,090 USD or Rs 4.46 lakh. She paired this with a classy black Bottega Veneta chain Cassette bag that costs around 5,320 USD or Rs 3.89 lakhs. To complete her chic look, DP picked out a pair of Chloe leather boots that round up to Rs 75,000!

The actress further completed her look with a neutral-tone face mask that matched her Zara separates. Dark eyeshadow and her hair pulled into a sleek bun made for a sharp airport look beside Ranveer Singh who matched Deepika's sandy toned outfit in a trench coat, Burberry sweater and Louis Vuitton duffle bag.

Rounding off DP's look - Her Max Mara coat, Bottega bag, leather boots and Zara separates brings the total to roughly around Rs. 9.5 lakhs!

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's expensive airport look? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon makes a strong case for matching separates in a lavender Kanika Goyal outfit: Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×