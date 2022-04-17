Deepika Padukone's summer airport style in beige coordinated shorts set & a white top is a hit: Yay or Nay?

Not every star-approved outfit becomes the talk of the town. But, when Deepika Padukone does it, nobody has a say in it. She's the OG fashion girl who keeps on giving and slaying. In one such episode of how to make a statement yet again in summer, she showed cool style or nothing as a jet-setter and it turns out that she favours coord sets lately. Fancy some major style? She's the diva to watch all day, every day.

It was just weeks ago when she made a statement in Levi's x Deepika Padukone green denim coordinated jacket and straight-fit pants. And, last night was another style hit we saw through a casual airport look. She picked out a beige set that consisted of high-waisted shorts with an elastic waistband and drawstring details. To go with this, entered a jacket that bore pockets, and lapels and she had both her sleeves pulled up, giving it an edgy finish.

The 36-year-old styled this warm number with a white top that was cropped right on her waist and it also bore a crew-neck detail. This time around she skipped sneakers for the love of slip-ons that came in white. And, the accessory to make most of its time with her are sunnies. Be it day or night, she has sunnies on when you spot her at the airport. Her summer hairdo looked natural and messy and cute. The starlet wore subtle makeup with eyebrows drawn and lips done with lipstick.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

