Deepika Padukone's tryst with baggy denims: 5 Times the actress gave us style lessons on how to rock them

We all know how Deepika's style game has evolved over the years. She had a major wardrobe makeover and has now become one of the leading fashionistas not just in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. Be it casual airport style or red carpet events, DP manages to leave us starstruck every time she steps out. But guess what's her go-to outfit that spells both comfort and style? A pair of baggy denims.

Denim has always been a favourite of celebrities. Their off-duty style often consists of it. A perfect staple for your closet. And you know what they say? When in doubt, choose denims. But our DP here gives a classy twist to the timeless piece. Since comfort is a priority, she often chooses baggy jeans, setting new trends every day. Let's take a look at her versatile wardrobe.

The Mastani of Bollywood is a fan of oversize. And time and again she has flaunted her love for it. During the promotions of Chhapaak, DP went along with a pair of white blouses having oversized balloon sleeves by Esha Sethi Thirani and baggy flared jeans by Dhruv Kapoor. The high waisted jeans made for a perfect pair with the white top. She styled with golden hoop earrings and a multi-layered chain necklace by Valliyan. Silver sneakers, messy ponytail, soft smokey eyes and nude lips rounded off her look.

DP makes sure her street style never fails to impress us either. Deepika sported a pair of black baggy distressed jeans styled with a simple white crop top. She threw on a black and white tie-dye shirt by Kanika Goyal and chose a pair of black pumps. A simple black choker and a YSL bag completed her accessory department. Filled-in brows, nude lips and open hair styled into messy waves completed the diva's look.

DP is a pro at oversize. She can carry off anything with ease flashing her million-dollar smile. She again made a statement in a pair of baggy mom jeans but looked absolutely chic as ever. She rolled up the denim to her ankles to give off a laid back vibe. A simple black oversized tee with rolled-up sleeves added to her chicness. She wore a yellow belt that hung down and a pair of black strappy sandals.

The Padmaavat actress graced our screens with sartorial picks again when she decided to step out in this unusual pair. She again wore an oversized white shirt from Jacquemus paired with baggy jeans from Zara. What added chicness to this outfit was her Dolce and Gabbana corset that she styled over her white shirt. Statement Jimmy Choo heels completed her not-so-basic look.

Again for her off-duty look, Deepika paired her black tank top with a pair of baggy blue jeans that did full justice to her tall frame. She teamed with a pair of Nike sneakers and a boxy black tote from Louis Vuitton. A black mask covered her face while her hair was left open.

So which look did you like?

