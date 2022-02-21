Deepika Padukone's white Dolce & Gabbana corset with distressed white jeans is a cool picnic look: Yay or nay?

Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan has been getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Hailed as one of her best on-screen performances so far, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles directed by Shakun Batra.

For the promotions of the film, the actress put forth some of the boldest looks and experimented with prints, silhouettes and even makeup.

For the success bash of the film, the 36-year-old kept her look casual and seemed to take a note out of Ananya Panday's style notebook. DP kept her look chic in a white strapless corset-style top held together with zig-zag ties from luxury fashion house Dolce and Gabbana. The actress styled this with a pair of white distressed denim jeans that were rolled up to her ankles and completed the look with matching white pumps.

A pair of gold drop hoop earrings in a wavy abstract shape added a dose of glamour to this outfit.

The diva's makeup game was also strong. Her hair was pulled back into an effortless low messy bun to make way for her glamorous look. A flawless base that blurred out all her imperfections, filled-in brows, defined kohl-lined eyes and pink glossy lips made for the perfect glam addition to this outfit.

We think Deepika's all-white look is just perfect for a summer Sunday brunch and we love how it perfectly dabbles between comfort and style.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed how to play your glam right and bright in yellow desi ensembles