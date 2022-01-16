Deepika Padukone's white tee and flared pants at the airport is perfect for when you don't want to dress up

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's new year's and birthday celebrations have finally come to an end. The duo left the city just before NYE to ring in the new year together and also spent DP's birthday together. The Ram Leela pair finally arrived back in the city late last night and looked effortlessly stylish at the airport together.

Walking hand-in-hand, the duo who often sport matching outfits at the airport did not let us down with their first couple sighting of the year. Keeping it casual at the airport, Deepika Padukone stuck to the basics. She picked out a simple white body-fitted tee with short sleeves and a deep, plunging neckline. This was neatly tucked into a pair of high-waist baggy jeans and complete with a pair of classic white sneakers. Her round tinted Lennon sunnies and a surgical face mask completed the Piku actress' look as her hair was pulled back into a messy bun.

DP walked hand-in-hand with Ranveer Singh who was also dressed casually at the airport. The 83 star twinned with his lady love in a light grey tee worn over a pair of distressed denim jeans and a pair of suede tan boots. The actor too rocked a pair of dark sunglasses, a black face mask and gelled back hair to look dapper and effortlessly stylish at the airport as both he and Deepika showed off their tanned, sunkissed skin.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's airport looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi shows us how to do airport fashion right in a violet co-ord set; YAY or NAY?