Deepika Padukone's Zara sweatsuit has us believing that green is the colour of the season: Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone's looks are undeniably some of the trendiest today. The Padmaavat star can't get enough of the athleisure trend and has sworn by it from airports to events and more, just so she can stay comfortable. For DP, it is always comfort over fashion and her most recent airport look from last night only serves as further proof.

Heading back from an event in Dubai, Deepika Padukone's airport outfit spelt comfort. She slipped into a comfortable oversized sweatshirt from Zara in a leaf green colour. The actress paired this with a pair of matching jogger pants also from the fast-fashion brand. To keep up with the bright hue, DP sported a pair of neon yellow Adidas kicks to complete her look.

A neutral-tone face mask, an Apple watch and a tan sling bag accessorised her look well. In her classic go-to style, the actress pulled her hair back into a sleek, low bun. Light makeup in the form of a dab of concealer under her eyes, rose-tinted cheeks, glossy neutral-tone lips and her filled-in brows completed the 35-year-old's airport look.

It also seems like Deepika can't get enough of greens off late. From leather pants to gingham trench coats to sweatsuits, the bright shade has become her go-to to look chic in. And knowing the trendsetter that Padukone is, we think the leafy hue is here to stay!

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's Zara outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

