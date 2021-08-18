Deepika & Ranveer to Virat & Anushka: When Bollywood's couples TWINNED giving us couple style goals

Bollywood's hottest couples have been putting forth some of the most stylish looks for ages now. From Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival to SRK and his queen on red carpets, coordinating colours has been a simple and effective way to make a stylish statement and show us how in-sync they are.

Today, it is not just at red carpets but airports, events and everywhere else, that Bollywood's leading couples have taken their style a notch higher by coordinating and twinning with their looks. Here are our favourite looks so far that set the benchmark high and that we're all set to recreate with bae.

and leave no stone unturned when it comes to coordinating their looks. Be it in all-black outfits to look chic or pastel hues in desi numbers, they've managed to sport it all. One twinning moment we can't get over, is when the duo coordinated in pastel pink outfits at the airport after their wedding as they walked hand-in-hand and were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

and Virat Kohli have been setting couple goals for years together now. The inseparable duo have a soft spot for casual and comfortable clothing that allows them to breathe. Anushka Sharma picke dout a black jumpsuit and paired it with white sneakers while skipper Virat Kohli kept his look simple in a black tee and pants complete with white sneakers. The duo even accessorised thier look with matching dark sunnies!

After her wedding, when attended the Cannes Film Festival, husband Abhishek Bachchan accompanied her. The duo looked extremely stylish as they twinned in black pantsuits and struck a pose together.

For a Bollywood wedding, the Baadshah of Bollywood and his Queen made a rare appearance together and left us awestruck. and Gauri Khan's love story is nothing short of a fairy tale and they even looked like royalty, SRK in an ivory bandhgala set with intricate embroidery while Gauri looked elegant in a sheer grey saree with a feather hem and silver embellished sequin work all over.

The lovebirds of Bollywood, and too colour coordinated their outfits at the airport as they jet-setted off to the Maldives. The BRahmastra co-stars kept it casual in white as Ranbir paired his tee with jeans and Alia, her co-ord set with a bright yellow tank top and Dior book tote.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were not far behind when we spotted them in white outfits while running errands. Aadar kept his look simple in a white kurta and pants while Tara looked stylish in a crop top and flared pants coordinated set.

Which Bollywood couple's twinning look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

