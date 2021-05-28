Demi Lovato amps up the risque factor in blue & Ariana Grande STUNS in purple at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Both the singers picked deep hues of purple for their respective appearances at the awards show. Take a look!

The iHeartRadio Music Awards was held in Los Angeles last night. From Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to The Weekend, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more popular names attended the awards, performed and even took home trophies of their own! Taylor Swift, who wasn't present at the live show, also won big and wore an outfit by Indian designers Hemant and Nandita in her acceptance speech!

Seems like shades of cool was a popular pick for the night! Demi Lovato who recently revealed that the singer identified themselves as Non-Binary, picked out a velvet purple pantsuit by Peter Dundas for the red carpet. The oversized velvet pantsuit featured oversized high-waisted pants and a matching blazer that Demi left open. Lovato added a risque factor to her outfit by not wearing anything but a statement diamond body chain beneath the blazer. Demi's pixie hairdo was styled messily and the look was complete with smokey eyes, defined brows, brown lips and contoured cheekbones.

A purple manicure and diamond rings accessorised the singer's look at the red carpet.

Ariana Grande, who got married earlier last week made her first television appearance at the awards show post her wedding with Dalton Gomez and even displayed her ring! Grande performed her single Save Your Tears with The Weekend on the stage for the show's opening act. For her performance, the singer put her toned abs on full display in a silk purple coordinated set. Her outfit featured a halter neck crop top styled with a matching high-waisted pencil skirt. The singer who was nominated for two awards, Female Artist of the Year and Dance Song of the Year, sported her iconic half-up high ponytail for her performance. Pink eyeshadow beneath defined, cat eyes and pink lips rounded off her look.

Two different metallic silver necklaces and diamond earrings added a glam factor to it.

What are your thoughts on Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande's purple looks? Love them or hate them? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

