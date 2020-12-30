Designer Alexander Wang ACCUSED of sexual assault; Diet Prada calls out celebrity friends for staying quiet

The ace designer has been accused by multiple models, both male and trans, for sexual assault, spiking drinks and more. Diet Prada has been sharing every victim's side on their page to ensure their voices are heard .

Popular fashion designer known for his experimental pieces and celebrity clientele has been accused of sexual assault. Alexander Wang's accusers who didn't reveal their identities shared accounts of how they were assaulted and groped by the designer on Monday. Sh*t Model Mgmt (SSM), an Instagram page shared accounts of the victims who wished to remain anonymous while recounting their memories of the designer assaulting them.

Instagram page and watchdog Diet Prada pulled out other model's statements who had openly spoken out about being assaulted by the designer just days after his birthday. "The designer has built his brand around a hard-partying, anything-goes ethos," the caption of all the details read. "It began with Owen Mooney, a male model who came forward this weekend," Diet Prada's status said, about the accused who revealed in a series of TikToks, where he described a 2017 event where Wang groped him in a packed nightclubby NYC. But he wasn't the only one to come forward. Several trans women revealed that they too had been groped and even had their genitals exposed by Wang.

The page, SSM brought up multiple male model's stories since they aren't paid much attention. Mooney even revealed that he has already received backlash and added, "This is why people are worried to share their stories of sexual predators," he captioned a screenshot accusing him of speaking out about Wang to gain clout.

Alexander Wang is known for his long list of supermodel friends and celebrity clientele, including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Diet Prada subtly called out his close friends for not speaking up about the issue, while comments under the posts read that most of his celebrity clientele silently unfollowed him on social media.

Wang declined to comment on the matter, according to WWD.

