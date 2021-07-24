Designer Masaba Gupta wants to dress up THIS celebrity whom she extremely ‘loves’

Designers have always been a step ahead at creating trends. But, when it comes to making a trend popular, they always resort toc celebrities to do this work. Designer, Masaba Gupta is one of them whose creations are often worn by some of the most A-list celebs in the industry. But, while there’s a fun give and take relationship that goes on between a celeb and designer, it seems like Masaba Gupta is trying a little harder when it comes to a particular celebrity.

In a Question and Answer session that she held on her Instagram stories, the designer turned actress was asked ‘one word about Shehnaaz Gill’ and instead of giving her views on the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, she gave a different answer altogether. In the response, Gupta wrote, ‘I’m finding a way to dress her.’ stating how she wants Shehnaaz to wear her designs but also extends the response with a question that read, ‘Can someone help?’ while also adding the fact that she loves her.

This clearly looks like a start of something new and we’re waiting to see if Masaba ever turns out dressing Shehnaz in the future. What are your thoughts about it? Would you like to see Shehnaaz in Masaba Gupta’s designs? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Neha Dhupia or Genelia Deshmukh; Who wore the orange shirt by Cuin in an ultra glam style?