Designer Sonaakshi Raaj Merani copies Bella Hadid's gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, gets called out by Diet Sabya

The road to creativity is nowhere easy. It demands time, patience, and hours of ruminating that can birth a concept. Some simply take the route of seeking inspiration whilst others just do it as-is from the owner without giving due credit. This doesn't imply only to fashion houses but every field believes in the need to swear by a game of excellence so that's when we do something even if it can be straight-up called 'copying' or widely known as 'plagiarising'.

In the recent episode of moral (fashion) policing done by Diet Sabya, we saw a post that had two designs put together to call out Mumbai-based designer Sonaakshi Raaj Merani as she borrowed inspiration or straight up replicated Jean Paul Gaultier's custom-made monochrome gown that Bella Hadid wore for the opening of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. This strapless vintage gown holds a resemblance with that of his 2002 collection, from which he created this gown once again with chic details. To start with, the black sheer tulle is the finest example of a class apart work.

Recently, to our surprise, Sonaakshi didn't think it was imperative to change the colour or the pattern of how the tulle was placed as a halter-neck detail at the front. It was the same show we witnessed for the second time but the original always has our heart. Well, the only not-so-laudable fact here is that she opted for the idea of creating a coordinated set rather than the gown same as Jean. Did this reduce the weight of the blunder made? We hope so.

