Designer Wendell Rodricks slams Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ naval deep plunging neckline dress at the Grammys 2020

Designer Wendell Rodricks expresses his disapproval over Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Ralph and Russo Grammys dress. Take a look!

For the 62nd Grammy Awards, Jonas opted for a pristine pearl-embellished Ralph and Russo gown which featured an extra plunging neckline that stretched below the actress’s belly button. As soon as the star walked up the red carpet hand in hand with her husband, Nick Jonas, social media went berserk. The look was very well received but some social media critiques condemned Priyanka Chopra Jonas for copying Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress by Versace which featured the same plunging neckline. The On The Floor singer wore the jungle dress for the 42nd Grammy Awards.

Through the long list of appreciations and criticisms, designer Wendell Rodricks' Instagram post attracted a lot of attention. He shared a picture of Priyanka and Nick, sarcastically captioning the picture “the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” The post was later deleted after actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi heavily criticised the designer for his choice of words. Soon after that, Wendell Rodricks shared another picture of the couple saying that he was criticising the dress and not her body. “For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.”

However, not a lot of people agreed with the designer’s point of view. Ardent fans of Priyanka Chopra applauded the actress for pulling off such a risky look in a classy manner. What are your thoughts on the ongoing drama surrounding Priyanka Chopra’s dress? Comment below and let us know.

