The Devil Wears Prada to Breakfast At Tiffany's: BEST fashion movies to watch during self isolation

To create a film, everything from dialogue to production to storyline and direction is important to make it a hit. A defining underlying factor that often gets ignored though, is costume. Just like in real life, a person's clothes speaks more about their character than anything else. And while watching films, these characters can also serve as inspiration for others and help remodel and revamp their closets to look and feel better.

With the Coronavirus ensuring we are all stuck at home with nothing better to do, nothing like some fashion and films to get us through the day!

Check out all the films you can binge on during self-isolation where the characters' outfits spoke more than they did!

The Devil Wears Prada

An ode to fashion, this film follows the lives of an editor of a fashion magazine in New York City and her assistant. Till today, this is considered one of the best commercial films every created on fashion. With a starcast including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, you will be left impressed.

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The story revolves around Rebecca who tries to turn her life around after realising she is in debt because of her shopping addiction! From the lovely shoes, to expensive clothes, this film has everything a fashionista would love!

Legally Blonde

In a twist of fate, Sorority girl Elle Woods attends law school in hope to get back with her ex-boyfriend. She even makes the decision of sticking to what she learnt and pursues a career in law!

Zoolander

The story follows the journey of Derek Zoolander who is a model and returns to the world of fashion in hope to work with popular designer Jacobim Mugatu but instead gets used by him!

Sex and the City

Luxury bags, check. Fashion shows, check. Columns in magazines, check. Drool-worthy shoes, double check. Fashion, friendship and love is all a part of this film that is a must-watch for every fashionista.

Crazy Rich Asians

A nobody, learns to navigate and incorporate the lifestyle of a rich Singapore household as she goes to meet her boyfriend's family for the first time. From lavish gowns to summer dresses, this film has everything along with oodles of romance and drama!

Breakfast at Tiffany's

One of the most iconic films, this film revolves around the life of socialite Holly. Her black dress, string of pearls, tiara and dark glasses makes for an iconic and stylish look that can be easily recreated even today!

What more films would you add to the list? Coment below and let us know.

