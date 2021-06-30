The Devil Wears Prada turns 15: 'Groundbreaking' looks of Anne Hathaway & Meryl Streep from the promotions

As the ICONIC fashion film turns a milestone age, we take a look at the film which set the bar high for fashion and gave us a real idea of what it was like to work in the industry!

One of the most iconic fashion films to have been made so far is The Devil Wears Prada. Starring Anne Hathaway, and Meryl Streep in leading roles, the film also starred Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Simon Baker. Based on the book of the same name, the plot revolves around Andy Sachs who lands the job of an assistant to the Editor of the magazine Runway and her life in the field of fashion in New York City.

The actors and film received critical appreciation and even saw cameos from notable designers like Valentino Garavani, Giancarlo Giammetti and more. Recently, Anne Hathaway revealed that she wasn't the first choice when it came to the role of Andy but instead was the ninth! Safe to say, she did complete justice to the role and won hearts.

The fashion in the film was absolutely commendable. But to promote the film at events, the cast was dressed to the nines, making us believe that the roles were written just for them! Take a look.

After her transformation, one of the chicest looks that Anne Hathaway sported in The Devil Wears Prada, was an olive green dress with a statement brown leather belt, minimal jewellery, gold pumps and a gold handbag when she stepped out for a coffee run for Miranda Priestly.

For the red carpet premiere of the film, Oscar-winning star Meryl Streep stepped out wearing her signature sunglasses. An all-white look featuring a satin full-sleeve blouse, paired with a lace knee-length skirt and an additional beige throw, made for a striking look.

Anne Hathaway looked glamorous and channelled her inner Andy Sachs and looked poised in a scarlet red gown with cap sleeves and a deep neckline. Side-swept bangs and gold earrings completed this effortlessly stylish look.

Emily Blunt, who plays Emily, kept it simple yet chic for the red carpet premiere of the film. The Edge of Tomorrow star picked out a pink bodycon mid-length dress with a lace neckline. Strappy monochrome heels and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner completed her look.

For yet another promotional event, the Princess Diaries star put forth a look that one can't really go wrong in. A simple black sheath dress with her bangs styled to one side and neutral-tone pumps completed her look.

For the LA Film Festival, where The Devil Wears Prada first premiered, Anne Hathaway, looked like summertime in a bright satin yellow strapless mini dress paired with gold heels and a matching clutch. She radiated a girl-next-door vibe in the bright yellow number.

Making a striking appearance together, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep twinned in white outfits for another red carpet event and were even spotted holding hands, showing their close bond! The duo was dressed to the nines - Hathaway in a romantic one-shoulder gown with a long chiffon cut sleeve.

Meryl Streep on the other hand kept her look formal in a white blazer and matching skirt set. A lace blouse, tinted sunglasses and beige stilettos topped off this look perfectly.

Streep and Hathaway shed their red carpet attire for something more casual and chic for their next appearance together. Making a strong case for formals, Meryl Streep channelled her inner Miranda priestly in a brown pinstripe pantsuit styled with a polka-dot blouse. Beside her, Anne Hathaway dressed down in a simple white blouse paired with straight cut jeans and leopard printed pumps.

We love the actor's fashion both on and off-screen here! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

