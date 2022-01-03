Diamonds to emeralds and pearls: 6 of Deepika Padukone's STATEMENT necklaces we want to steal

One of the undoubtedly best-dressed actresses in the country today, Deepika Padukone has come a long way, made her place and developed her sense of style. The actress is recognised for her films and fashion not only in the country but across borders as well. Padukone manages to pull off everything from tricky form-fitting gowns with cutouts, to comfortable athleisure and also switches it up to glamorous desi ensembles when need be.

But no outfit of the 35-year-old actress is complete without her key accessories. And while her go-to has always been statement earrings, there are times when the diva rocks necklaces that do all the talking. Take a look!

The actress added glamour to her look by accessorising her Sabyasachi lehenga with a statement emerald green choker held together with gold. It also bore dangling beads that further accentuated her long, swan-like neck.

Chokers look great on the actress' long neck and she knows this! The Piku star picked out yet another strung up choker that featured pearls and precious stones held together in metal. This necklace looked exceptional against the regal ivory-toned saree that looked gorgeous on her, with her hair pulled bag, giving us a clear view of her statement accessory.

If it does not stone, the actress opts for pure metal and this bold choker in gold is a case in point. The Padmaavat actress styled her rani pink saree with a simple gold choker with detailed engraving on it and paired it with matching circular earrings for a sharp ethnic look.

For a more contemporary look, the actress sported multiple strings of pearls to make for one statement pearl necklace that was a stark contrast against her black outfit. Bold makeup and hair complimented the entire outfit well giving it a dramatic look.

To look like a million bucks and make for the ultimate cocktail outfit this wedding season, take notes from how Deepika Padukone did minimalism right by styling her simple black gown with a statement emerald and diamond necklace that did all the talking. It made for a sleek and royal look.

Showing us how to sparkle without going over the top, Deepika also picked out a simple diamond necklace with a drop-diamond pattern. A pair of glitzy matching earrings were all she needed to make a bold look that instantly added glamour. Pick out a similar set and style it with a lehenga or saree for a minimal look.

