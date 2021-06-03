Did Kylie Jenner just announce a baby brand with the help of daughter Stormi? Find out

It seems like Kylie Jenner is expanding her empire once again with a baby brand this time! Here's all the scoop on Kylie Baby.

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is always up to something. The 23-year-old has taken the world by storm with her skincare and makeup line, even getting her sister Kim to start her makeup line! The diva constantly keeps herself busy with new launches of products every once in a while. The mother-of-one recently took to her Instagram to quietly launch her latest endeavour, Kylie Baby!

On Wednesday, the beauty mogul posted an adorable picture of her daughter, Stormi Webster taking a bath. In the image, Kylie tagged another Instagram page @Kyliebaby. "Bath time with @kyliebaby" the caption of Stormi's adorable image read.

While the Instagram handle doesn't have any posts or even a profile picture, it has already garnered over 3,00,000 followers!

Jenner gave no further information about the brand but according to reports, the former reality television star filed applications to trademark Kylie Baby. Some of the trademarked products included body oils, body gels, moisturisers, lotions, cribs, strollers, baby bottles and even clothing, according to Pagesix Style.

Like Kylie often models for her own brand, we won't be surprised if Stromi along with her nine cousins make cameos in campaigns for the brand that is yet to be launched!

Reports suggest that along with Kylie Baby, Jenner has also trademarked Kylie Body, Kylie Hair and Kylie Swim in the last two years.

Are you excited to see Stormi Webster model for Kylie Baby? Would you invest in Kylie's new lines? Comment below and let us know.

