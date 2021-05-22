Did the luxury fashion house DIOR cut ties with supermodel Bella Hadid?

Rumours say that Dior cut their long time contract with Bella Hadid over her support in the Palestine protests. Find out more

It all started a few days ago when Bella Hadid shared a series of snaps and videos on her social media platform. The supermodel and fashion enthusiast joined a march and rallied around New York City. Hadid marched to slogans of ‘Free Palestine while waving the Palestine flag with hundreds of others by her side. She wrote, "The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole! We are a rare breed!! It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real #FreePalestine."

Right after that, rumours started making rounds that Dior dropped its long time contract with Bella Hadid because she showed support to a human rights movement. Luxury brands are notorious to maintain an apolitical stance and hence this news spread like wildfire. Diet Prada was quick to post about these rumours and said that the brand did not respond when they reached out to them.

As of a few hours ago, the infamous fashion watchdog, Diet Prada posted again dismissing the rumours and with a part of the caption that read, ‘Rumors that both Dior and Michael Kors terminated their contracts with the half Dutch and half Palestinian model surfaced some time around Wednesday evening, coming to a head on Thursday morning as Twitter was flooded with tweets from netizens who were dismayed and upset at Dior’s apparent decision. It was later revealed that a viral tiktok, which misspelled Palestine as “Palistine,” may have been responsible for spreading the misinformation.’

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 times GIGI HADID showed us how to wing it right

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×