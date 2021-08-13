Did you know Janhvi Kapoor's favourite bags travel with her everywhere?; Deets Inside

Bags are the quintessential accessory that wraps your everyday look. No matter how much you focus on pepping yourself up with an outfit, it’ll still emanate an incomplete feel. We live in a time where there’s no shortage of bags that tick all your requirement list whether a fanny bag you need to stroll around or a tote where you find comfort in stuffing with everything possible or a straw bag for a perfect picnic day, these arm candies have given you many reasons to love them.

Take Janhvi Kapoor for instance, a select few bags stay as her gym buddies but the Off-White’s shoulder bag tops the list. It’s effortlessly made into her favourite list that she takes to the airport and almost everywhere by hitting that repeat button often. The black and white striped bag entails a yellow strap with typography and she also attached a brown furry pom to it.

There’s more to the family of denim than just your jeans. The Dhadak actress keeps her quirky spirit going with a blue denim Louis Vuitton chain bag that features colourful patchwork. The price of her bag will leave your jaws-dropped for it costs around Rs. 1.6 lakh.

What good is a wardrobe without a black bag that can play as the ultimate rockstar? She twinned her Chanel square-shaped bag with her gym outfit. The gold chained bag is crafted with pure lambskin and costs about 3,000 USD.

For easy travels when no other bag does the cut, a tote will forever come to your rescue. Janhvi’s Goyard Saint Louis grey tote bag that costs about Rs. 1.5 lakh finds its way on most days to jet-set with the Kapoor girl.

Complementing the pretty flowers in the backdrop is Janhvi’s gown by Rahul Mishra that bore multi-coloured floral detail at the neckline. She brought in an element of playful vibe with the House Of Mua Ma’s milk carton bag adorned with pink and white beads.

Which bag did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

