Diet Prada calls out Kendall Jenner for Pepsi ad yet again amid the Black Lives Matter protests

Kendall Jenner is being slammed yet again as trollers reenact the Pepsi commercial. Diet Prada shares. Find out more

Most American cities are filled with protestors who support the Black Lives Matter movement. They are doing so to seek justice for the racism and police violence carried out against George Floyd. While this has turned into a major civil right movement in history, people are making use of their social media platforms to call out brands over racist remarks and claims.

Amid the protests and social media battle, trollers are back at it and poking fun over this Pepsi commercial from 2017. For the ones who are new here, Kendall Jenner was slammed by enraged people across the world. In the commercial, she's seen at a protest (just like the one now). She emerges from the crowd and offers a can of Pepsi to the officer. The officer takes a sip and suddenly joins the crowd. Everyone is happy and this shows that a simple gesture calmed down the tension between the police and the protestors.

This ad was badly slammed for oversimplifying protests and movements for corporate profits. It reached a point where Pepsi had to take down the commercial and apologize for the same.

Back then, the supermodel also said, "I just felt so stupid… the fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not my intent."

Now, that the Black Lives Matter protests are taking place across America, trollers and raged people are using their social media presence to take us back to 2017 with stills from this Pepsi commercial.

Diet Prada, the infamous fashion watchdog also posted a photo with a man mimicking Kendall's move from the ad and offering Pepsi to an officer. They captioned the photo, 'When the world needed her the most..'

Here are a few other tweets and posts that poked fun at the supermodel:

Minneapolis PD sending in the only person that can contain this situation now .....#KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/Z6Q56XQGYO — WildStyle DaProducer (@MrWildstyle) May 28, 2020

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Model Munroe Bergdorf SLAMS L'Oréal Paris for Black Lives Matter post after throwing her ‘to the wolves’

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×